Psyence Biomedical Ltd (NASDAQ: PBM) closed the day trading at $0.67 down -0.01% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.49 million shares were traded. PBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.615.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.09 and its Current Ratio is at 8.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBM now has a Market Capitalization of 4280365 and an Enterprise Value of -5895711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBM is 0.32, which has changed by -0.95112485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBM has reached a high of $17.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -81.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBM traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBM traded about 47423 shares per day. A total of 1.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.56M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.37% stake in the company. Shares short for PBM as of 1767139200 were 18193 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 16358. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18193 and a Short% of Float of 0.97.