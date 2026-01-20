Gaining Ground: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Closes Lower at 104.46, Down -2.69

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) closed at $104.46 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $107.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.02 million shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.025.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GDDY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 42.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 41.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 30, 2025, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $160 from $215 previously.

On August 08, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $182.

On February 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $198.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 03, 2025, with a $198 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Sine Jared F. sold 683 shares for $117.27 per share. The transaction valued at 80,095 led to the insider holds 61,668 shares of the business.

Sine Jared F. sold 475 shares of GDDY for $58,715 on Jan 02 ’26. The Chief Strategy & Legal Officer now owns 62,351 shares after completing the transaction at $123.61 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, JARED FRANKLIN SINE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 475 shares for $123.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDDY now has a Market Capitalization of 14462385152 and an Enterprise Value of 17005290496. As of this moment, Godaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 154.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.957.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDDY is 0.94, which has changed by -0.49190134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $216.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GDDY traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1484170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.19M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of 1767139200 were 5606318 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1764288000 on 5906408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5606318 and a Short% of Float of 5.47.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) is currently in the spotlight, with 11.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $8.76 and $6.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. The current estimate, Godaddy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $5.24B.