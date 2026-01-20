Market Update: Cricut Inc (CRCT) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $4.31

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) closed at $4.31 down -4.01% from its previous closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. CRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cricut Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On April 14, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

On December 13, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2023, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Ashish Arora sold 20,833 shares for $4.97 per share. The transaction valued at 103,448 led to the insider holds 4,219,588 shares of the business.

Ashish Arora sold 20,833 shares of CRCT for $102,653 on Jan 07 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,177,922 shares after completing the transaction at $4.93 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Ashish Arora, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,833 shares for $4.83 each. As a result, the insider received 100,663 and left with 4,198,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 915730176 and an Enterprise Value of 718033472. As of this moment, Cricut’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.005 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRCT is 0.16, which has changed by -0.25432527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRCT has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRCT has traded an average of 553.62K shares per day and 593640 over the past ten days. A total of 53.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.51M. Insiders hold about 79.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.01% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCT as of 1767139200 were 6241797 with a Short Ratio of 11.27, compared to 1764288000 on 6318112. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6241797 and a Short% of Float of 12.86.

Earnings Estimates

Cricut Inc (CRCT) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $202.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $204.5M to a low estimate of $199.95M. The current estimate, Cricut Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.31MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.93M. There is a high estimate of $171.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $709.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $706.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.54MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.86M and the low estimate is $691.96M.