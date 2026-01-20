Upward Trajectory: Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $80.16

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) was $80.16 for the day, down -4.31% from the previous closing price of $83.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.718 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 20, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $140 from $200 previously.

On June 16, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $216.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Even-Haim Yaniv bought 2,242 shares for $180.99 per share.

Shai Omer bought 6,579 shares of WIX for $1,190,733 on Sep 18 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Zohar Nir, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 44,000 shares for $180.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 4463808000 and an Enterprise Value of 4447377920. As of this moment, Wix.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.305 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WIX is 1.42, which has changed by -0.6634337 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $247.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.20%.

Shares Statistics:

WIX traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1550330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.12M. Insiders hold about 3.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of 1767139200 were 5566083 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1764288000 on 3892920. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5566083 and a Short% of Float of 11.72.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $521M. The current estimate, Wix.com Ltd’s year-ago sales were $460.45MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.58M. There is a high estimate of $551M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.22B.