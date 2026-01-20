Stock Market Recap: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Concludes at 7.35, a -3.67 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $7.63 in the prior trading day, Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $7.35, down -3.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.93 million shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.14 and its Current Ratio is at 19.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On April 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $4.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 17, 2025, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Patel Sanjiv sold 43,168 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 337,574 led to the insider holds 661,041 shares of the business.

Patel Sanjiv sold 62,073 shares of RLAY for $434,511 on Nov 03 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 703,215 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Oct 29 ’25, another insider, Rahmer Peter, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 21,394 shares for $7.50 each. As a result, the insider received 160,455 and left with 337,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1273919488 and an Enterprise Value of 710817536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 152.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 85.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLAY is 1.60, which has changed by 0.5772532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2016470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 172.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.45M. Insiders hold about 24.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.77% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of 1767139200 were 22232137 with a Short Ratio of 10.18, compared to 1764288000 on 23160072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22232137 and a Short% of Float of 15.540000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.5 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.01M

