Analytical Overview: Starfighters Space Inc (FJET)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

As of close of business last night, Starfighters Space Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.54, down -5.22% from its previous closing price of $11.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. FJET stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.7499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Whitney David Kirk sold 37,500 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 373,762 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Whitney David Kirk bought 37,500 shares of FJET for $390,000 on Jan 05 ’26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FJET now has a Market Capitalization of 416735040 and an Enterprise Value of 301085376.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FJET has reached a high of $31.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.49%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FJET traded 7.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2118520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.16M. Insiders hold about 52.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company.