Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) closed the day trading at $104.13 down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $107.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.9 million shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 06, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $103.

On September 18, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on September 18, 2025, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Robinson Kenneth B. sold 1,392 shares for $94.60 per share. The transaction valued at 131,683 led to the insider holds 5,880 shares of the business.

Robinson Kenneth B. bought 1,392 shares of ANF for $131,683 on Sep 05 ’25. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Rust Jay, who serves as the EVP Human Resources of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $93.15 each. As a result, the insider received 139,725 and left with 6,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 4901380096 and an Enterprise Value of 5289564160. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.021 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANF is 1.18, which has changed by -0.1754039 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $134.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANF traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANF traded about 2280440 shares per day. A total of 45.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.77M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of 1767139200 were 4449512 with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1764288000 on 5949791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4449512 and a Short% of Float of 16.610001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.39 and $9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.02. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $11.2 and $9.65.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.67B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.67B. The current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s year-ago sales were $1.58BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.4B.