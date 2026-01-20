Financial Metrics Unveiled: Visteon Corp (VC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) closed at $93.69 in the last session, down -3.95% from day before closing price of $97.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. VC stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

On July 14, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $142.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Lawande Sachin sold 595 shares for $110.02 per share. The transaction valued at 65,462 led to the insider holds 175,527 shares of the business.

Lawande Sachin bought 595 shares of VC for $65,463 on Nov 03 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, SCRICCO FRANCIS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,350 shares for $120.53 each. As a result, the insider received 524,316 and left with 2,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VC now has a Market Capitalization of 2556418048 and an Enterprise Value of 2315418112. As of this moment, Visteon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VC is 1.16, which has changed by 0.07702041 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VC has reached a high of $129.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VC traded on average about 401.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 427320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.85M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.31% stake in the company. Shares short for VC as of 1767139200 were 1696051 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1764288000 on 1472340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1696051 and a Short% of Float of 8.5.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.23 and $8.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.13. EPS for the following year is $9.66, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $9.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $917M. It ranges from a high estimate of $946M to a low estimate of $879.74M. The current estimate, Visteon Corp’s year-ago sales were $939MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $941.53M. There is a high estimate of $994.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $911M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.87BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.76B.