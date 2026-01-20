Balance Sheet Insights: Magnite Inc (MGNI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) closed at $14.38 down -3.49% from its previous closing price of $14.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.1 million shares were traded. MGNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.325.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnite Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $14 previously.

On December 05, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

On December 05, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Soroca Adam Lee sold 16,656 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 283,152 led to the insider holds 326,114 shares of the business.

ADAM L SOROCA bought 16,656 shares of MGNI for $283,152 on Dec 17 ’25. On Nov 24 ’25, another insider, Buckley Sean Patrick, who serves as the President, Revenue of the company, sold 2,213 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 32,088 and left with 268,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNI now has a Market Capitalization of 2065656448 and an Enterprise Value of 2208751360. As of this moment, Magnite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.144 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.972.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNI is 2.38, which has changed by -0.085241735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNI has reached a high of $26.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGNI has traded an average of 2.58M shares per day and 2462230 over the past ten days. A total of 143.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.56M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNI as of 1767139200 were 13885617 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1764288000 on 12654687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13885617 and a Short% of Float of 9.819999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $193.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196M to a low estimate of $192.1M. The current estimate, Magnite Inc’s year-ago sales were $180.2MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.3M. There is a high estimate of $160.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $666.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.94MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $739.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $749M and the low estimate is $722.42M.