Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)

Abby Carey

Technology

The closing price of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) was $23.82 for the day, down -6.95% from the previous closing price of $25.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.42 million shares were traded. KVYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KVYO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.76 and its Current Ratio is at 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 22, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Whalen Amanda sold 14,000 shares for $25.83 per share. The transaction valued at 361,663 led to the insider holds 442,219 shares of the business.

Edmond Landon sold 10,000 shares of KVYO for $258,337 on Jan 15 ’26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 343,882 shares after completing the transaction at $25.83 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Bialecki Andrew, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 140,646 shares for $27.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,854,835 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVYO now has a Market Capitalization of 7192336384 and an Enterprise Value of 6325474816. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.481 whereas that against EBITDA is -73.785.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KVYO is 1.11, which has changed by -0.42449868 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KVYO has reached a high of $49.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.88%.

Shares Statistics:

KVYO traded an average of 2.86M shares per day over the past three months and 4096030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.65M. Insiders hold about 65.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KVYO as of 1767139200 were 11260278 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1764288000 on 11699198. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11260278 and a Short% of Float of 8.189999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.18M to a low estimate of $332M. The current estimate, Klaviyo Inc’s year-ago sales were $270.16MFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.14M. There is a high estimate of $350.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.9M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KVYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.46MBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.47B.

