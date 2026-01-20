Ratio Analysis: Unpacking ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $43.49 in the prior trading day, ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $42.99, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On May 12, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Kuruvilla Abraham sold 4,210 shares for $47.69 per share. The transaction valued at 200,786 led to the insider holds 96,897 shares of the business.

ABRAHAM KURUVILLA bought 4,210 shares of ACIW for $200,786 on Nov 10 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, ESTEP JANET O, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $44.66 each. As a result, the insider received 200,970 and left with 77,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 4436227584 and an Enterprise Value of 5157100544. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.979 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.4.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACIW is 1.05, which has changed by -0.21177119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $58.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 716.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664950 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.43M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of 1767139200 were 3582259 with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 1764288000 on 4159667. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3582259 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.38, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $465.24M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.4M to a low estimate of $461.88M. The current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc’s year-ago sales were $453.04MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.04M. There is a high estimate of $404.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.84B.