PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.95, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDSB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Freitag Gregory Gene bought 15,060 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 61,213 shares of the business.

Glover Stephen C. bought 15,061 shares of PDSB for $25,001 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 78,851 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDSB now has a Market Capitalization of 52056380 and an Enterprise Value of 38363288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDSB is 1.20, which has changed by -0.36174494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDSB traded 852.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 927950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.31M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.02% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of 1767139200 were 1343277 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1764288000 on 1817484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1343277 and a Short% of Float of 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.73.