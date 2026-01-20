Financial Health Check: Examining AlphaTON Capital Corp (ATON)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -11.75% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.49 million shares were traded. ATON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.868 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 07, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On September 21, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATON now has a Market Capitalization of 9989936 and an Enterprise Value of 2856166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATON is 0.41, which has changed by -0.81751823 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATON has reached a high of $15.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -58.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -86.73%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATON traded about 4.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATON traded about 25150920 shares per day. A total of 5.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 63.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.52% stake in the company. Shares short for ATON as of 1767139200 were 247691 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 460288. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 247691 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.