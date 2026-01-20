Deeper Dive: Understanding Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $3.17 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.76 million shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Veinstein Bar sold 309,902 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,159,033 led to the insider holds 848,811 shares of the business.

BAR VEINSTEIN bought 309,902 shares of CLVT for $1,160,273 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Cornick Kenneth L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $3.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 345,000 and bolstered with 1,100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2130934528 and an Enterprise Value of 6273549312. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.508 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLVT is 1.52, which has changed by -0.4085821 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLVT traded on average about 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5530070 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 661.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.09M. Insiders hold about 45.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of 1767139200 were 45604518 with a Short Ratio of 9.08, compared to 1764288000 on 43329361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45604518 and a Short% of Float of 10.6000006.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is currently drawing attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $604.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $612.7M to a low estimate of $601.77M. The current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $663MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $573.61M. There is a high estimate of $581.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.34B.