Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Angi Inc (ANGI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $12.49 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $12.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Angi Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.25 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 9,861 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 15,383 led to the insider holds 414,716 shares of the business.

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM bought 39,444 shares of ANGI for $63,899 on Mar 06 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGI now has a Market Capitalization of 553833600 and an Enterprise Value of 735324672. As of this moment, Angi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.302.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANGI is 1.73, which has changed by -0.33208555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $20.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANGI has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 814360 over the past ten days. A total of 43.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.20M. Insiders hold about 20.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of 1767139200 were 6253931 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1764288000 on 6491569. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6253931 and a Short% of Float of 14.770000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Angi Inc (ANGI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $245.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $249.8M to a low estimate of $241.33M. The current estimate, Angi Inc’s year-ago sales were $267.87MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.34M. There is a high estimate of $256.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.05B.