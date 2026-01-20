Northann Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.19, Down -5.37

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Northann Corp (AMEX: NCL) was $0.19 for the day, down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $0.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. NCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2086 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.192.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Zhang Jing sold 63,740 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,370 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCL now has a Market Capitalization of 4366676 and an Enterprise Value of 10728781. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.825 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.752.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCL is 0.46, which has changed by -0.990625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCL has reached a high of $12.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.24%.

Shares Statistics:

NCL traded an average of 14.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2226700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.75M. Insiders hold about 52.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCL as of 1767139200 were 2495735 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1764288000 on 104582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2495735 and a Short% of Float of 11.939999499999999.