Northann Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.19, Down -5.37

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Northann Corp (AMEX: NCL) was $0.19 for the day, down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $0.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. NCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2086 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.192.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Zhang Jing sold 63,740 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,370 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCL now has a Market Capitalization of 4366676 and an Enterprise Value of 10728781. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.825 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.752.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCL is 0.46, which has changed by -0.990625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCL has reached a high of $12.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.24%.

Shares Statistics:

NCL traded an average of 14.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2226700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.75M. Insiders hold about 52.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCL as of 1767139200 were 2495735 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1764288000 on 104582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2495735 and a Short% of Float of 11.939999499999999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.