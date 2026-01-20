Closing Figures: Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)’s Positive Finish at 18.5, Up 3.99

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $17.79 in the prior trading day, Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) closed at $18.5, up 3.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. BBNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.3857.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.83 and its Current Ratio is at 10.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Mensinger Mike sold 2,200 shares for $30.10 per share. The transaction valued at 66,221 led to the insider holds 80,752 shares of the business.

Mensinger Mike sold 7,800 shares of BBNX for $230,950 on Jan 02 ’26. The Chief Product Officer now owns 82,952 shares after completing the transaction at $29.61 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Feider Stephen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 590,680 and left with 42,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBNX now has a Market Capitalization of 814455680 and an Enterprise Value of 593455680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.815.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBNX is 5.63, which has changed by -0.21709692 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBNX has reached a high of $32.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2078630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.41M. Insiders hold about 24.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBNX as of 1767139200 were 7301052 with a Short Ratio of 7.27, compared to 1764288000 on 3860691. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7301052 and a Short% of Float of 18.69.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.0.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $30.48M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32M to a low estimate of $29M. The current estimate, Beta Bionics Inc’s year-ago sales were $20.44MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.53M. There is a high estimate of $30.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.12MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.98M and the low estimate is $123.81M.