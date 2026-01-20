Stock Performance Spotlight: UL Solutions Inc (ULS) Ends the Day at $75.0, Down by -2.76

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, UL Solutions Inc’s stock clocked out at $75.0, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $77.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. ULS stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ULS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On November 05, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $84.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when ULSE Inc. sold 1,875,000 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 146,250,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ULSE Inc. sold 12,500,000 shares of ULS for $975,000,000 on Dec 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 14 ’25, another insider, Lambert Lisa Marie, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 5,819 shares for $72.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULS now has a Market Capitalization of 15075917824 and an Enterprise Value of 15574290432. As of this moment, UL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.186 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.335.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULS is 1.09, which has changed by 0.40950954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULS has reached a high of $91.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ULS traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1307120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.02M. Insiders hold about 69.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ULS as of 1767139200 were 5451721 with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 1764288000 on 3363962. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5451721 and a Short% of Float of 8.48.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of UL Solutions Inc (ULS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $781.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $801.33M to a low estimate of $766M. The current estimate, UL Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $739MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.28M. There is a high estimate of $765.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $734.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.19B.