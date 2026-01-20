Market Momentum: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) Registers a -3.30% Decrease, Closing at $17.0

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) closed the day trading at $17.0 down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $17.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SIBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.815.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.62 and its Current Ratio is at 7.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 06, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

On March 28, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when DUNN JEFFREY W sold 20,000 shares for $21.28 per share. The transaction valued at 425,506 led to the insider holds 80,115 shares of the business.

The Jeffrey W. Dunn Living Tru bought 60,000 shares of SIBN for $1,284,000 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who serves as the President, Commercial Ops of the company, sold 3,677 shares for $19.62 each. As a result, the insider received 72,144 and left with 264,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIBN now has a Market Capitalization of 737651328 and an Enterprise Value of 628743296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.248 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIBN is 0.69, which has changed by -0.016772687 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $21.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIBN traded about 552.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIBN traded about 754800 shares per day. A total of 43.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.77M. Insiders hold about 10.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.95% stake in the company. Shares short for SIBN as of 1767139200 were 2428753 with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1764288000 on 2639548. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2428753 and a Short% of Float of 5.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $56.27M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.3M to a low estimate of $56.25M. The current estimate, SI-BONE Inc’s year-ago sales were $49MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.69M. There is a high estimate of $53.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.18MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.77M and the low estimate is $229M.