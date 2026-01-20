Trading Day Review: Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $6.31

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) closed at $6.31 in the last session, down -11.75% from day before closing price of $7.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.42 million shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.095.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 4022862592 and an Enterprise Value of 85703311360. As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.344 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSL is 0.44, which has changed by 0.21346152 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSL traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1428170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 643.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.13M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SSL as of 1767139200 were 3455336 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 3402132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3455336 and a Short% of Float of 0.63.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $252.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.1BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $269.68B and the low estimate is $229.33B.