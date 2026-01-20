In the Green: CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Closes at $6.78, Up/Down -3.28% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) closed at $6.78 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $7.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.0799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CorMedix Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 ’25 when DUNTON ALAN W sold 20,000 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 260,000 led to the insider holds 40,250 shares of the business.

Alan Dunton bought 20,000 shares of CRMD for $259,400 on Dec 30 ’25. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Todisco Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 360,000 and left with 509,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 534189760 and an Enterprise Value of 627393792. As of this moment, CorMedix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.928 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.798.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRMD is 1.38, which has changed by -0.45716572 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRMD has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 5859270 over the past ten days. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.28M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of 1767139200 were 16701569 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1764288000 on 17080635. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16701569 and a Short% of Float of 21.41.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for CorMedix Inc (CRMD) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $138.49M to a low estimate of $124.4M. The current estimate, CorMedix Inc’s year-ago sales were $31.21MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.41M. There is a high estimate of $159.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $321.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.47MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $306.21M.