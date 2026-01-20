Daily Market Movement: ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Sees a 0.74% Increase, Closing at $90.78

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) was $90.78 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $90.11. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. TTAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.135.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.05 and its Current Ratio is at 4.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On December 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Mahdessian Ara sold 32,000 shares for $98.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,152,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mahdessian Ara sold 32,000 shares of TTAN for $2,959,680 on Jan 15 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $92.49 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Ara Mahdessian, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 64,000 shares for $96.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTAN now has a Market Capitalization of 8501241344 and an Enterprise Value of 8166098432. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.912 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTAN is -0.87, which has changed by -0.065568686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTAN has reached a high of $131.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.42%.

Shares Statistics:

TTAN traded an average of 897.93K shares per day over the past three months and 870020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.54M. Insiders hold about 47.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.06% stake in the company. Shares short for TTAN as of 1767139200 were 5169716 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1764288000 on 4508339. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5169716 and a Short% of Float of 10.47.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) is underway, with the input of 17.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.86M to a low estimate of $244.57M. The current estimate, ServiceTitan Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.28MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.04M. There is a high estimate of $258.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $951.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $771.88MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B.

