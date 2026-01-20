Post-Trade Analysis: Grindr Inc (GRND) Slides -2.25%, Closing at $12.14

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $12.42 in the prior trading day, Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) closed at $12.14, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.071.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 354.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On December 16, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Lu James Fu Bin sold 302,939 shares for $13.22 per share. The transaction valued at 4,004,854 led to the insider holds 116,823 shares of the business.

Lu James Fu Bin sold 112,368 shares of GRND for $1,486,629 on Jan 12 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 4,455 shares after completing the transaction at $13.23 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Lu James Fu Bin, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 92,071 shares for $13.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,245,721 and left with 419,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRND now has a Market Capitalization of 2330608640 and an Enterprise Value of 2519585280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.122 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.131.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRND is 0.23, which has changed by -0.29663962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1169000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.01M. Insiders hold about 82.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.13% stake in the company. Shares short for GRND as of 1767139200 were 7403821 with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1764288000 on 9434993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7403821 and a Short% of Float of 14.27.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Grindr Inc (GRND) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $122.03M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.1M to a low estimate of $119.22M. The current estimate, Grindr Inc’s year-ago sales were $97.62MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.78M. There is a high estimate of $120.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.64MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.17M and the low estimate is $528.3M.