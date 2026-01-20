Daily Progress: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Drop -4.53%, Closing at $3.79

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) closed at $3.79 down -4.53% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.775.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.88 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 07, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

On June 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when NUSSDORF GLENN H sold 200,000 shares for $5.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,060 led to the insider holds 2,565,591 shares of the business.

Glenn Nussdorf bought 200,000 shares of ORGO for $1,021,241 on Dec 16 ’25. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, NUSSDORF GLENN H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 187,957 shares for $5.29 each. As a result, the insider received 994,293 and left with 2,765,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 480997024 and an Enterprise Value of 588913024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.266 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.114.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGO is 1.46, which has changed by 0.07365441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $7.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGO has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 770360 over the past ten days. A total of 126.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.06M. Insiders hold about 53.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of 1767139200 were 13004869 with a Short Ratio of 7.18, compared to 1764288000 on 10825354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13004869 and a Short% of Float of 29.78.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $172.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $173.3M to a low estimate of $172.05M. The current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $126.66MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.71M. There is a high estimate of $103.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.72M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $511.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $482.04MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551.06M and the low estimate is $535.7M.