Market Highlights: Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Ends on a Low Note at 30.38

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) closed at $30.38 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $30.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. PRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.2056 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.19 and its Current Ratio is at 8.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On December 08, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on September 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when MOLL FREDERIC H bought 20,000 shares for $39.26 per share. The transaction valued at 785,138 led to the insider holds 863,159 shares of the business.

Desai Antal Rohit sold 25,000 shares of PRCT for $1,597,711 on Jun 10 ’25. The Director now owns 64,363 shares after completing the transaction at $63.91 per share. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Desai Antal Rohit, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $63.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,584,525 and left with 39,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1697591424 and an Enterprise Value of 1482236544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.942 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.157.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRCT is 0.99, which has changed by -0.5644444 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRCT has reached a high of $79.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.32%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRCT traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1137080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.81M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCT as of 1767139200 were 6724005 with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 1764288000 on 6791522. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6724005 and a Short% of Float of 14.249999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) reflects the combined expertise of 9.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.11M to a low estimate of $92.8M. The current estimate, Procept BioRobotics Corp’s year-ago sales were $68.24MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.2M. There is a high estimate of $94.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.82M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.5MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $421.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433.03M and the low estimate is $414.8M.