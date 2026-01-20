Ratio Revelations: Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) closed the day trading at $69.48 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $70.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URBN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On December 09, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $83.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2025, with a $83 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Hayne Margaret sold 9,333 shares for $72.17 per share. The transaction valued at 673,569 led to the insider holds 2,132,066 shares of the business.

Hayne Margaret sold 9,333 shares of URBN for $666,214 on Jan 14 ’26. The Co-President & CCO now owns 2,122,733 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, HAYNE RICHARD A, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 10,667 shares for $72.17 each. As a result, the insider received 769,844 and left with 17,675,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 6232211968 and an Enterprise Value of 6803248640. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.134 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URBN is 1.24, which has changed by 0.14956987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $84.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URBN traded about 2.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URBN traded about 2312180 shares per day. A total of 89.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.10M. Insiders hold about 37.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.78% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of 1767139200 were 7474635 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1764288000 on 8483588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7474635 and a Short% of Float of 14.739999000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.39.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.77B. The current estimate, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.64BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.7B and the low estimate is $6.57B.

