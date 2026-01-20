Financial Analysis: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Liberty Broadband Corp’s stock clocked out at $44.17, down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $45.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.43 million shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBRDK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when WARGO J DAVID bought 1,260 shares for $24.48 per share.

WARGO J DAVID sold 2,889 shares of LBRDK for $136,072 on Dec 05 ’25. The Director now owns 31,542 shares after completing the transaction at $47.10 per share. On Dec 04 ’25, another insider, WARGO J DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 672 shares for $46.15 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 6337934848 and an Enterprise Value of 8256934912. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.127 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LBRDK is 0.99, which has changed by -0.38544083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $97.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBRDK traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1107650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.78M. Insiders hold about 20.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.38% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of 1767139200 were 3774269 with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1764288000 on 4065618.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.64. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.33 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $7.19, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $8.93 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $267.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.7M to a low estimate of $267.7M. The current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corp’s year-ago sales were $262MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.3M. There is a high estimate of $273.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $527M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $527M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B

