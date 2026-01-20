Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $73.65 in the prior trading day, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) closed at $71.14, down -3.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TARS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.25 and its Current Ratio is at 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On November 20, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Whitfield Dianne C. sold 15,565 shares for $80.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,255,684 led to the insider holds 23,393 shares of the business.

Whitfield Dianne C. bought 15,565 shares of TARS for $1,266,680 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Azamian Bobak R., who serves as the President/CEO and Board Chair of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $82.51 each. As a result, the insider received 495,089 and left with 857,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TARS now has a Market Capitalization of 3019829248 and an Enterprise Value of 2700501248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.376 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.545.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TARS is 0.57, which has changed by 0.5220368 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TARS has reached a high of $85.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 540.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.17M. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for TARS as of 1767139200 were 4551689 with a Short Ratio of 8.41, compared to 1764288000 on 7116863. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4551689 and a Short% of Float of 11.09.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $143.78M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.5M to a low estimate of $142.76M. The current estimate, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $66.41MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.6M. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.57M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.95MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.67M and the low estimate is $604.3M.