Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $73.65 in the prior trading day, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) closed at $71.14, down -3.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TARS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.25 and its Current Ratio is at 4.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On November 20, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Whitfield Dianne C. sold 15,565 shares for $80.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,255,684 led to the insider holds 23,393 shares of the business.

Whitfield Dianne C. bought 15,565 shares of TARS for $1,266,680 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Azamian Bobak R., who serves as the President/CEO and Board Chair of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $82.51 each. As a result, the insider received 495,089 and left with 857,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TARS now has a Market Capitalization of 3019829248 and an Enterprise Value of 2700501248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.376 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.545.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TARS is 0.57, which has changed by 0.5220368 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TARS has reached a high of $85.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 540.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553320 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.17M. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.39% stake in the company. Shares short for TARS as of 1767139200 were 4551689 with a Short Ratio of 8.41, compared to 1764288000 on 7116863. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4551689 and a Short% of Float of 11.09.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $143.78M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.5M to a low estimate of $142.76M. The current estimate, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $66.41MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.6M. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.57M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $442.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.95MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.67M and the low estimate is $604.3M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.