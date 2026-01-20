Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Porch Group Inc (PRCH)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) was $8.48 for the day, down -6.71% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.36 million shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On July 01, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Tabak Shawn sold 24,294 shares for $9.66 per share. The transaction valued at 234,767 led to the insider holds 118,130 shares of the business.

Tabak Shawn sold 10,706 shares of PRCH for $106,983 on Dec 11 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 142,424 shares after completing the transaction at $9.99 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Tabak Shawn, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $10.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 893548992 and an Enterprise Value of 1230278016. As of this moment, Porch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 271.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.568.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRCH is 3.06, which has changed by 0.8719647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $19.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.75%.

Shares Statistics:

PRCH traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1299670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.26M. Insiders hold about 33.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of 1767139200 were 15620342 with a Short Ratio of 8.96, compared to 1764288000 on 14671112. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15620342 and a Short% of Float of 23.400000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.4M to a low estimate of $103.9M. The current estimate, Porch Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.36MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.58M. There is a high estimate of $110.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $455.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.85MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $528.35M and the low estimate is $467.02M.