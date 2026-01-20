Ratio Examination: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) closed at $1.09 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. INVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.09 and its Current Ratio is at 3.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

On December 20, 2024, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Cegla Eldar Mordechay bought 4,292 shares for $1.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 227574048 and an Enterprise Value of 187930944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVZ is 1.34, which has changed by -0.42021275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INVZ has traded an average of 5.43M shares per day and 6134680 over the past ten days. A total of 208.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.43M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.27% stake in the company. Shares short for INVZ as of 1767139200 were 25760631 with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 1764288000 on 23646448. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25760631 and a Short% of Float of 12.590000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17M to a low estimate of $13M. The current estimate, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.03MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.5M. There is a high estimate of $14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.97M and the low estimate is $70M.

