Insider’s View: Deciphering Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) closed at $31.02 in the last session, down -0.64% from day before closing price of $31.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. AXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.0.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 428.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.64 and its Current Ratio is at 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 01, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 17, 2025, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On July 01, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Wendell Amy McBride sold 43,684 shares for $29.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,280,465 led to the insider holds 93,826 shares of the business.

Weiler Kathy Johnson sold 46,653 shares of AXGN for $1,378,476 on Dec 16 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Hartley Lindsey Marie, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 14,812 shares for $29.86 each. As a result, the insider received 442,294 and left with 31,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1430713344 and an Enterprise Value of 1464704384. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.822 whereas that against EBITDA is 134.512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXGN is 0.99, which has changed by 0.6352135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXGN has reached a high of $34.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.16%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXGN traded on average about 882.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 834040 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.17M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.92% stake in the company. Shares short for AXGN as of 1767139200 were 2685334 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1764288000 on 2849251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2685334 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Axogen Inc (AXGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.9M to a low estimate of $59.9M. The current estimate, Axogen Inc’s year-ago sales were $49.41MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.24M. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.34MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.3M and the low estimate is $251M.