Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Agenus Inc (AGEN)’s Performance

Kevin Freeman

Business

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed the day trading at $3.34 down -9.24% from the previous closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.305.

On July 19, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Agenus Inc. bought 786,750 shares for $15.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 120713208 and an Enterprise Value of 149544880. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.4 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.974.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGEN is 1.63, which has changed by -0.12793732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGEN traded about 628.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGEN traded about 1204700 shares per day. A total of 32.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 4.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of 1767139200 were 3399217 with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 1764288000 on 1772528. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3399217 and a Short% of Float of 10.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Agenus Inc (AGEN) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.85 and -$3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.85. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $28.1M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.2M to a low estimate of $26.09M. The current estimate, Agenus Inc’s year-ago sales were $26.84MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.3M. There is a high estimate of $105.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.46MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $110.67M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.