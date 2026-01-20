Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Agenus Inc (AGEN)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed the day trading at $3.34 down -9.24% from the previous closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.305.

On July 19, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Agenus Inc. bought 786,750 shares for $15.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 120713208 and an Enterprise Value of 149544880. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.4 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.974.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGEN is 1.63, which has changed by -0.12793732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGEN traded about 628.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGEN traded about 1204700 shares per day. A total of 32.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 4.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of 1767139200 were 3399217 with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 1764288000 on 1772528. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3399217 and a Short% of Float of 10.08.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Agenus Inc (AGEN) involves the perspectives of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.85 and -$3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.85. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $28.1M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.2M to a low estimate of $26.09M. The current estimate, Agenus Inc’s year-ago sales were $26.84MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.3M. There is a high estimate of $105.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.46MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $110.67M.