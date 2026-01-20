For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Carnival plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $28.69, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $29.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when BAND SIR JONATHON sold 12,500 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 371,912 led to the insider holds 64,406 shares of the business.

BAND SIR JONATHON bought 12,500 shares of CUK for $363,375 on Aug 05 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Bernstein David, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 105,010 shares for $22.84 each. As a result, the insider received 2,398,533 and left with 140,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 37920096256 and an Enterprise Value of 63706279936. As of this moment, Carnival’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.393 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.805.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUK is 2.52, which has changed by 0.2350409 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $32.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.26%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUK traded 1.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1961410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.59M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.62% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of 1767139200 were 1205388 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1764288000 on 1424164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1205388 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.56. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CUK, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-04-21 when the company split stock in a 1201:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.21B to a low estimate of $6.01B. The current estimate, Carnival plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.81BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.67B. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.58B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.62BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.03B and the low estimate is $28.31B.