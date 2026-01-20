Balance Sheet Breakdown: Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed at $0.55, up 4.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.522.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 35019284 and an Enterprise Value of 57130896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.417 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.853.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OTLK is 0.11, which has changed by -0.7620915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -64.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10993080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.98M. Insiders hold about 34.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of 1767139200 were 9076552 with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 1764288000 on 3350485. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9076552 and a Short% of Float of 16.129999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.1M. There is a high estimate of $9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M. A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.65M and the low estimate is $17.4M.