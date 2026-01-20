Analytical Lens: Exploring Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) was $2.99 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has increased by $0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MVST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On November 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On August 31, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Janney initiated its Buy rating on August 31, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Pan Yixin sold 12,596 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 34,778 led to the insider holds 130,739 shares of the business.

YIXIN PAN bought 12,596 shares of MVST for $35,395 on Dec 31 ’25. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Balladon Yeelong, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,790 shares for $1.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 981266688 and an Enterprise Value of 1314548096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.957 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.447.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVST is 3.37, which has changed by 0.3971963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.33%.

Shares Statistics:

MVST traded an average of 5.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4769020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.77M. Insiders hold about 38.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.39% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of 1767139200 were 29628713 with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1764288000 on 26076934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29628713 and a Short% of Float of 14.75.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.13M to a low estimate of $131.38M. The current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $113.39MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.8M. There is a high estimate of $132.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.8MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.49M and the low estimate is $525M.