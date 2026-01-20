Stock Surge: PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Closes at $29.53, Marking a -5.32 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) closed at $29.53 down -5.32% from its previous closing price of $31.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.06 million shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.2021.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PBF Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On December 12, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on December 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Control Empresarial de Capital sold 260,000 shares for $33.17 per share. The transaction valued at 8,624,304 led to the insider holds 30,407,498 shares of the business.

Control Empresarial de Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF for $3,574,903 on Jan 13 ’26. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 now owns 30,667,498 shares after completing the transaction at $33.73 per share. On Jan 09 ’26, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,615,470 and left with 30,773,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBF now has a Market Capitalization of 3420976384 and an Enterprise Value of 6243376128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.211 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.742.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBF is 0.49, which has changed by -0.040922403 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBF has traded an average of 2.99M shares per day and 4775600 over the past ten days. A total of 115.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.83M. Insiders hold about 28.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of 1767139200 were 21343599 with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 1764288000 on 16337015. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21343599 and a Short% of Float of 31.430000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBF is 1.10, from 1.1 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035267714. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.16.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.13 and -$5.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.8. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.83B to a low estimate of $5.75B. The current estimate, PBF Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.35BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.04B. There is a high estimate of $9.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.76B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.12BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.66B and the low estimate is $24.43B.