Market Momentum Report: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s Negative Close at 54.59

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $54.59 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $55.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.99 million shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.2164 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On November 06, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $61.

On September 08, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Neutral rating on September 08, 2025, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when Burkhart Erin sold 1,786 shares for $59.31 per share. The transaction valued at 105,928 led to the insider holds 14,173 shares of the business.

Burkhart Erin bought 1,786 shares of BMRN for $105,928 on May 20 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Hubbard Cristin, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 273 shares for $64.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,723 and left with 32,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 10487521280 and an Enterprise Value of 9613924352. As of this moment, Biomarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.107 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.107.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMRN is 0.25, which has changed by -0.12697905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $73.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMRN traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2240930 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 192.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.03M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BMRN as of 1767139200 were 8052911 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1764288000 on 8230587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8052911 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 17.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $834.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $864M to a low estimate of $820.03M. The current estimate, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc’s year-ago sales were $747.31MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.18M. There is a high estimate of $867M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.2B.