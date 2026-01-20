Closing Figures Unveiled: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Drop -3.80, Closes at $8.87

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) closed the day trading at $8.87 down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $9.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.85 million shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On August 08, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Miller Nicole sold 23,506 shares for $9.63 per share. The transaction valued at 226,363 led to the insider holds 868,627 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 15,000 shares of LZ for $143,462 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer & CFO now owns 1,551,582 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Watson Noel Bertram, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1598811904 and an Enterprise Value of 1349909248. As of this moment, LegalZoom.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.856 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZ is 1.22, which has changed by 0.08302808 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.25%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LZ traded about 1.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LZ traded about 2038940 shares per day. A total of 179.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.84M. Insiders hold about 32.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.44% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of 1767139200 were 10817341 with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 1764288000 on 8501388. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10817341 and a Short% of Float of 8.870000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $184.85M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186M to a low estimate of $184M. The current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $161.71MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.5M. There is a high estimate of $204.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $751.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $681.88MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $802.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820.66M and the low estimate is $790.19M.