Market Watch Highlights: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 189.76

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Charter Communications Inc’s stock clocked out at $189.76, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $194.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.28 million shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when MERRITT DAVID C sold 1,200 shares for $226.18 per share. The transaction valued at 271,416 led to the insider holds 10,146 shares of the business.

David Merritt bought 1,200 shares of CHTR for $266,052 on Nov 05 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, Nair Balan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 360 shares for $274.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,716 and bolstered with 9,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHTR now has a Market Capitalization of 25919506432 and an Enterprise Value of 125870718976. As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.284 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.697.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHTR is 1.05, which has changed by -0.45869464 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $437.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $193.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHTR traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1886240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.74M. Insiders hold about 32.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of 1767139200 were 17330700 with a Short Ratio of 9.14, compared to 1764288000 on 16960028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17330700 and a Short% of Float of 26.11.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) is underway, with the input of 15.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.06, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $9.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $39.66 and $31.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.11. EPS for the following year is $42.71, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $48.16 and $33.11.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $13.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.88B to a low estimate of $13.67B. The current estimate, Charter Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.93BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.71B. There is a high estimate of $13.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.66B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.09BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.83B and the low estimate is $54.62B.

