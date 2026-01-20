Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s Day in Review: Closing at 34.73, Down by -1.86

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $35.39 in the prior trading day, Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) closed at $34.73, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.5401.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CORT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.07 and its Current Ratio is at 3.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Guyer William sold 20,000 shares for $35.18 per share. The transaction valued at 703,656 led to the insider holds 1,235 shares of the business.

Guyer William bought 20,000 shares of CORT for $699,000 on Jan 06 ’26. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, Guyer William, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $80.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,601,526 and left with 1,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CORT now has a Market Capitalization of 3659560192 and an Enterprise Value of 3237861888. As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.369 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.534.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CORT is 0.24, which has changed by -0.43168056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $117.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -50.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2198270 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.90M. Insiders hold about 11.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of 1767139200 were 9148004 with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 1764288000 on 10341891. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9148004 and a Short% of Float of 11.76.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $246.11M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.72M to a low estimate of $197.3M. The current estimate, Corcept Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $181.89MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.83M. There is a high estimate of $227.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $756.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $675.04MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $843.1M.