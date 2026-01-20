Investor’s Delight: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Closes Weak at 45.74, Down -6.02

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) was $45.74 for the day, down -6.02% from the previous closing price of $48.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.46 million shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 144,707 shares for $76.42 per share. The transaction valued at 11,059,201 led to the insider holds 524,608 shares of the business.

Sheppard Teresa Gayle sold 3,500 shares of NTNX for $267,691 on Oct 02 ’25. The Director now owns 22,400 shares after completing the transaction at $76.48 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, RAJIV RAMASWAMI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 144,707 shares for $76.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 12368093184 and an Enterprise Value of 11791511552. As of this moment, Nutanix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.505 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTNX is 0.48, which has changed by -0.3010391 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $83.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.57%.

Shares Statistics:

NTNX traded an average of 3.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3687060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.76M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.89% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of 1767139200 were 9895343 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1764288000 on 8420828. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9895343 and a Short% of Float of 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is currently being evaluated by 15.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $711.31M to a low estimate of $707M. The current estimate, Nutanix Inc’s year-ago sales were $654.72MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $701.75M. There is a high estimate of $729M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $3.14B.