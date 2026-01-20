Market Insight: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $11.81

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) closed at $11.81 down -5.29% from its previous closing price of $12.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. OSPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OneSpan Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 31, 2024, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $19.

On September 06, 2024, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Jorge Garcia Martell bought 10,000 shares for $12.97 per share.

Martell Jorge Garcia sold 10,000 shares of OSPN for $129,675 on Dec 12 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 108,810 shares after completing the transaction at $12.97 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Zenner Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,260 and bolstered with 73,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSPN now has a Market Capitalization of 452613824 and an Enterprise Value of 372321312. As of this moment, OneSpan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.542 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.284.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSPN is 1.53, which has changed by -0.3757928 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.34%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSPN has traded an average of 568.27K shares per day and 449000 over the past ten days. A total of 37.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.17% stake in the company. Shares short for OSPN as of 1767139200 were 1857448 with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1764288000 on 2431480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1857448 and a Short% of Float of 4.95.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of OneSpan Inc (OSPN) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.05M to a low estimate of $59.1M. The current estimate, OneSpan Inc’s year-ago sales were $61.17MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.38M. There is a high estimate of $63.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $239.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.18MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.27M and the low estimate is $241.6M.