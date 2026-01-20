Market Recap Check: AEye Inc (LIDR)’s Negative Finish at 2.01, Up/Down -1.47

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $2.01 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.55 and its Current Ratio is at 10.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Dussan Luis sold 32,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 76,845 led to the insider holds 134,132 shares of the business.

Luis Dussan bought 3,000 shares of LIDR for $7,410 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Luis Dussan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,000 shares for $2.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 90560544 and an Enterprise Value of 7051544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 503.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.745 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIDR is 2.98, which has changed by 0.91428566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIDR traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 927150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.39% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of 1767139200 were 3439722 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1764288000 on 2548715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3439722 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.