Market Recap Check: AEye Inc (LIDR)’s Negative Finish at 2.01, Up/Down -1.47

Kiel Thompson

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $2.01 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.55 and its Current Ratio is at 10.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Dussan Luis sold 32,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 76,845 led to the insider holds 134,132 shares of the business.

Luis Dussan bought 3,000 shares of LIDR for $7,410 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Luis Dussan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,000 shares for $2.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 90560544 and an Enterprise Value of 7051544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 503.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.745 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIDR is 2.98, which has changed by 0.91428566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIDR traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 927150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.39% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of 1767139200 were 3439722 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1764288000 on 2548715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3439722 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.