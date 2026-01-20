Trading Day Triumph: BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Ends at $46.6, a -3.42 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at $46.6 down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $48.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.82 million shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $54 from $56 previously.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 ’25 when Cota Germaine sold 1,104 shares for $51.23 per share. The transaction valued at 56,558 led to the insider holds 10,812 shares of the business.

RAJESH AJI bought 7,812 shares of BILL for $393,764 on Nov 14 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, STEPHEN FISHER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,396 shares for $47.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 4677654016 and an Enterprise Value of 4274051328. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -391.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILL is 1.31, which has changed by -0.48445624 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $100.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 2486600 shares per day. A total of 101.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.66M. Insiders hold about 11.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.82% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of 1767139200 were 14152502 with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 1764288000 on 13985188. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14152502 and a Short% of Float of 18.33.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 21.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $399.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.85M to a low estimate of $394.64M. The current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $362.55MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $395.22M. There is a high estimate of $401.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.44M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.76B.