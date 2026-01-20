Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 37.5, Down -2.11

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Global E Online Ltd’s stock clocked out at $37.5, down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $38.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $31.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Shahar Tamari bought 150,018 shares for $38.18 per share.

Amir Schlachet bought 175,017 shares of GLBE for $6,720,653 on Jan 05 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Nir Debbi, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 102,106 shares for $37.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 6364727808 and an Enterprise Value of 5858029056. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 939.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.594 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLBE is 1.24, which has changed by -0.3439468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $63.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLBE traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1127590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.06M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.07% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of 1767139200 were 5942426 with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 1764288000 on 5336249. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5942426 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $327.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.53M to a low estimate of $325.37M. The current estimate, Global E Online Ltd’s year-ago sales were $262.91MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.65M. There is a high estimate of $237.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.77M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $951M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $752.76MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.17B.