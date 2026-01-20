Ratio Review: Analyzing New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $2.32 in the prior trading day, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) closed at $2.15, down -7.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. HOVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.51 and its Current Ratio is at 6.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Lee Stewart Murray sold 100,000 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 372,000 led to the insider holds 163,588 shares of the business.

Merker Brian Frederick sold 46,000 shares of HOVR for $184,000 on Oct 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 265,286 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Robinson Eric Brandon, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 140,000 shares for $3.84 each. As a result, the insider received 537,320 and left with 1,472,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOVR now has a Market Capitalization of 95143416 and an Enterprise Value of 77135408.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOVR is 2.97, which has changed by 1.5595238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOVR has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1684360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.31M. Insiders hold about 22.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HOVR as of 1767139200 were 2302478 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1764288000 on 2310022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2302478 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.