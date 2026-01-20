Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) was $126.7 for the day, down -4.60% from the previous closing price of $132.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.24 million shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.4125.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNDY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

On December 04, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $260.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Zinman Eran bought 60,000 shares for $161.97 per share.

Zinman Eran bought 2,500 shares of MNDY for $513,100 on Nov 03 ’25. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, Aviad Eyal, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,332 shares for $197.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 6531570176 and an Enterprise Value of 4929094656. As of this moment, Monday.Com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 330.701.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNDY is 1.25, which has changed by -0.48799807 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $342.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.50%.

Shares Statistics:

MNDY traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1616300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.10M. Insiders hold about 19.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.83% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of 1767139200 were 3890033 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1764288000 on 3474487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3890033 and a Short% of Float of 8.799999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) is currently drawing attention from 25.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $334M to a low estimate of $328.3M. The current estimate, Monday.Com Ltd’s year-ago sales were $267.98MFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $344.62M. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.9M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972MBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.47B.