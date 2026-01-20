Financial Fitness Check: Examining Workday Inc (WDAY)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $186.86 down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $192.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.65 million shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workday Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

On December 02, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $235.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on December 02, 2025, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 82,884 shares for $209.75 per share. The transaction valued at 17,385,197 led to the insider holds 105,049 shares of the business.

Garfield Mark S. sold 953 shares of WDAY for $199,711 on Jan 08 ’26. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 35,336 shares after completing the transaction at $209.56 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, THE DAVID A DUFFIELD TRUST U/T, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 82,884 shares for $211.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 49891618816 and an Enterprise Value of 46094180352. As of this moment, Workday’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.993 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WDAY is 1.13, which has changed by -0.25470644 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $283.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDAY has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2796730 over the past ten days. A total of 214.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.37M. Insiders hold about 19.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.17% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of 1767139200 were 8594321 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1764288000 on 9753385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8594321 and a Short% of Float of 4.0599998.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Workday Inc (WDAY) is currently in progress, with 39.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.1. EPS for the following year is $10.72, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $11.41 and $9.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.54B to a low estimate of $2.52B. The current estimate, Workday Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.21BFor the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B. There is a high estimate of $2.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.84B and the low estimate is $10.65B.