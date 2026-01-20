Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Inter & Co Inc (INTR)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) closed at $8.17 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $8.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.71 million shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.955.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On October 09, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 ’25 when Alexandre Riccio de Oliveira bought 17,472 shares for $8.33 per share.

SBLA Holdings (Cayman) L.P. bought 4,000,000 shares of INTR for $38,200,000 on Oct 23 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Leonardo Guimaraes Correa, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $6.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3596293632 and an Enterprise Value of 23346401280. As of this moment, Inter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INTR is 1.17, which has changed by 0.72 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $10.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTR traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2908280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 323.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.86M. Insiders hold about 45.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.54% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of 1767139200 were 11994549 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1764288000 on 7048049. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11994549 and a Short% of Float of 19.489999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.27B. The current estimate, Inter & Co Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.08B and the low estimate is $10.21B.