Financial Health Report: Navan Inc (NAVN)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Navan Inc (NASDAQ: NAVN) closed the day trading at $14.79 up 0.20% from the previous closing price of $14.76. In other words, the price has increased by $0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. NAVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.43 and its Current Ratio is at 4.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On November 24, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 24, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 24, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I bought 46,337 shares of NAVN for $839,163 on Jan 07 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 8,346,792 shares after completing the transaction at $18.11 per share. On Jan 07 ’26, another insider, Andreessen Horowitz Fund V, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 46,337 shares for $18.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 839,163 and bolstered with 8,346,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3677445632 and an Enterprise Value of 3122648832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.758 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.907.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVN has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAVN traded about 2.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAVN traded about 2090590 shares per day. A total of 233.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 66.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVN as of 1767139200 were 4186484 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1764288000 on 1184087. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4186484 and a Short% of Float of 9.59.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Navan Inc (NAVN) reflects the combined expertise of 8 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$7.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$3.71.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.15M. There is a high estimate of $193.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.8M. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861.7M and the low estimate is $823M.